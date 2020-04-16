To Wyoming Disposal Systems: I work at LCSD1 Facilities Management and Nutrition Services. On Friday, April 10, at about 9 a.m., your driver went above and beyond to help us out. We are so appreciative!
Currently, LCSD1's nutrition department is working hard to meet students' nutritional needs by preparing and delivering "boxed lunches." This is creating large amounts of trash and cardboard that we were not expecting, but are having to dispose of and recycle.
On this particular day, we were struggling to keep up with removal and teardown of the cardboard. Your driver pulled up, and instead of just emptying our bins and leaving, he stopped and asked if we needed help. He then secured his truck, put on PPE and helped us dispose of boxes, finally emptying our bins and moving on to his next stop.
I cannot tell you how grateful I am for his help, as well as for your company's continued services during these uncertain times. Thank you so much!