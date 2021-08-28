What is wrong with people? Are you not listening? Are you not hearing? Or are you just not caring?
COVID is still here. The delta variant is infecting people. People are still getting sick. People are still dying. Some people are vaccinated, but more are not.
There are still so many unknowns for each person. We don't know if you are vaccinated if you can still catch it. We don't know if you might infect others if you do. We don't know if you have had it, if you can catch it again.
We don't know if you catch it what effects it will have or what the outcome might be. Will you be the one who has light or no symptoms, or will you be the one who goes on a ventilator or suffers long-term effects? Or will you be the one who doesn't survive?
We do know that masks and social distancing and hand sanitizers lessen the chance of transmission. We do know that vaccines have the benefits to prevent effects and transmission.
We do know that people who are not vaccinated are being infected. We do know people who are not vaccinated are not wearing masks and are out in stores and crowds.
We do know that children under 12 are not vaccinated, and yet you are taking them into stores and restaurants, exposing them. We do know kids are now getting sick.
Come on! Wearing a mask is such a small thing to do to protect others. We should, as a society, want to protect others. Are your "rights" worth the risk? The virus doesn't care, maybe you should!