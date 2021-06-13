Editor's note: An exception to the 350-word limit has been made for the following letter.
Another Memorial Day has come and gone, and, as always, there are many people to thank. A big THUMBS UP:
To the VFW Auxiliary for stepping up and organizing the Memorial Day ceremony as best they could under limited time constraints. The ladies were awesome. Their wreath program honored our fallen heroes. I know they are proud. They should be. Well done.
To the American Legion (Legionnaires) who assisted the VFW Auxiliary in the ceremony. The VFW takes center stage for Memorial Day. Post 6 handles Veterans Day, every year.
To the veteran members (American Legion, VFW, AMVets, DAV, military motorcycle clubs, etc.) for their loyalty and unselfish work. They volunteered to place flags on all veterans' graves the Saturday before Memorial Day. A week later, these same volunteers returned to pick up the flags, transport them to Post 6, clean, bundle and store them. This tradition is sponsored twice a year by the American Legion. We placed nearly 5,000 flags this year.
To the Laramie County civilian community for showing up and displaying your patriotism. Your assistance in placing the flags is invaluable. You bring pride and honor to all of us.
To the American Legion Honor Guard for performing the 21-gun salute and taps at the Memorial Day celebration. This small cadre of veterans take the time out of their lives to ensure every deceased veteran receives an honorable burial. There is no pay for this. Just the satisfaction of doing what is right and what each veteran deserves.
To the generous people who donate to the “Flag and Cemetery Community” fund at the American Legion. The money received is used to purchase new flags. The Wyoming weather doesn’t take long to render the American flags unusable.
Unfortunately, here is a mild Thumbs Down. There are approximately 15,000 veterans in Laramie County. Post 6’s Honor Guard is comprised of approximately 25 people. Most of us are in our late 60s and 70s. Time is not our friend. We desperately need help if we are going to continue our tradition of honoring deceased military men and women.
If you want to be seen as honorable, do the honorable thing. Join us. Call Post 6 (307-635-3696) for information on how to become an Honor Guard member. Thank you.