As an undergraduate at UW, I was in the Honors program, and I double majored in English and Gender and Women’s Studies. Due to my background, my professors recommended me for the job when the athletic program needed someone to tutor our fine student athletes in GWS.
I tutored students individually and in groups, and I started every initial session with what I called “The Feminist Test.” The test consisted of one question: “Do you believe that men and women were equal?” If the answer was “Yes,” I responded, “Congratulations! You’re a feminist.” I explained that while there were many different schools of thought in feminism, and there was much to learn, the most basic and most important thing was to believe in equality.
In the two years that I tutored in GWS, I only ever had one student respond “No,” to that question. Sadly and ironically, the student who told me no was a young woman.
I would like to think that if I were to give “The Feminist Test” to the Legislature of the Equality State, I would have the same success rate. But based on the legislation introduced, and often passed, in the last few years, I know that I wouldn’t. And I know that like my time in undergrad, the first and hardest failure would be from a woman, Sen. Cheri Steinmetz.
The important things I learned in GWS and passed on to my students are too numerous to mention in the length of this letter. I learned how to look at every level of our society, from pop culture to policy, to learn about biases and cultural messages. I learned that a society that oppresses women also harms men. I learned how to boil complicated ideas down to a simple concept.
I would like all of us to tell the Legislature the same thing I told the student who told me “No,” when I asked her if she believed that men and women are equal: “Well, in order to succeed, you’re going to have to act like you do.”