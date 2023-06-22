Wyoming is a rural state. Members of the Wyoming Legislature do not seem to understand that landlines are essential for most of the state. I live out in the county and I am lucky if I get ½ bar on my cell phone. I rely on the landline. It is a necessity – not a luxury.

My carrier is CenturyLink. I am a retiree with 30-plus years working for the “phone company” in IT supporting the mainframe systems and mid-range systems for installation and repair. So I know how it is supposed to work.

