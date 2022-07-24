Janet Marschner will make a great senator for the state of Wyoming.
I have known Janet for many years, and have seen her perform public and private tasks that improve our community and state.
Janet has a bachelor’s degree in accounting, becoming a certified public accountant. With this background, she is prepared to deal with many governmental financial issues.
Janet has devoted her life to helping others. She has rescued and helped stray and unwanted pets from the Wind River Indian Reservation, and has delivered countless bags of food for needy pets.
She is a strong advocate for the state’s wildlife. She hunts, fishes and leads statewide efforts to educate and encourage all Wyoming residents to get outside and enjoy the wonderful beauty of our Wyoming scenery and wildlife.
She has been on the board of directors of Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, Cheyenne LEADS, the Wyoming Health Fairs, the Wildlife Fund and the Stockgrowers’ Land Trust.
Janet is a member of the NRA, a licensed building contractor in Cheyenne and loves the Wyoming way of life.
She is a capable, caring women, and has taken steps to help us enjoy the recreational opportunities in our great state. She is truly an outdoor enthusiast.
Please help me support Janet for her bid for state senator for Senate District 31.