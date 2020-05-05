This replies to James H. Brandt’s April 19 letter to the editor, in which he asserts that liberals “spread false narratives as though nobody will notice.”
First, Mr. Brandt, please do not resort to inflammatory language (e.g., “local know-it-alls”). During the era of Trump, our nation has become even more divisive than before. Using inflammatory language against those with whom you disagree only adds to this divisiveness. We can disagree, but let’s do so with proper regard.
Second, Mr. Brandt refers to a PolitiFact article regarding an Instagram post that does indeed say “We rate it Mostly False.” The post was mostly false, but PolitiFact did point out what parts were true.
For example, the post said Trump fired the pandemic team, but what really happened was that, “In May 2018, Rear Adm. Timothy Ziemer, the senior director of global health and biodefense on the National Security Council, left the administration. He was in charge of the U.S. response to pandemics. After Ziemer’s departure, the global health team was reorganized as part of an effort by then National Security Adviser John Bolton. Meanwhile, Tom Bossert, a homeland security adviser who recommended strong defenses against disease, left shortly after Bolton arrived.”
So, there was a shakeup in the pandemic team, with people in Trump’s administration taking over. Then, on Oct. 18, 2019, the Center for Health Security at Johns Hopkins University conducted Event 201, a pandemic simulation that showed we were wholly unprepared for a pandemic and concluded if one came, it would be met with “a devastating impact.” (hub.jhu.edu) When COVID-19 came, Trump’s people were already in place, and as we have seen, they have yet been unable to supply an adequate number of testing kits, let alone masks and other personal protective equipment.
Third, Mr. Brandt stated that editorial cartoons “are just another version of liberal fake news.” I googled “examples of political cartoons that lambast liberals” and a Pinterest site came up that posted 122 cartoons which make fun of liberals. They covered such items as their concern for gun control, climate change and universal health care.