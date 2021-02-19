Open letter to Senator Lummis:
I have just read your ridiculous rationalization for voting against impeachment of POTUS 45.
I realize this is your first term as a senator, but surely even you realize that this was not a “peaceful transition of power,” as you stated. Look around you. This was not a peaceful transfer of power for the first time in our history.
Do the white right GOP Trumplicans honestly expect me to believe that a sitting president who openly and loudly calls for and encourages an attack on the Constitution, a sitting vice president and a joint session of Congress performing its constitutional duties is actually protected by the Constitution? Give me a break.
This was no accident. The crook-in-chief organized this assault. He called his supporters to Washington and set them up for this assault, and let it continue for hours. People died.
A little over a year ago, the same criminal GOP in the first impeachment told us that “Yes, it appears that the sitting president did commit high crimes and misdemeanors, but we just don’t feel comfortable removing him from office so close to the election. Let the people decide.”
Well, the people did decide. He lost. But the GOP stood by silently as he conducted his verbal assault of lies on the election process. You had to run for your life as he cheered on a physical assault on the Constitution, the vice president and you – the Congress. And now you say, “Gee, I’m sorry we ran out of time on this snap impeachment thing. We can’t impeach somebody who isn’t in office.” Show me where it says that in the Constitution. Didn’t the Senate’s vote to hold the impeachment trial overrule that notion?
We, the people, have been let down by both sides of the aisle. This outcome is unacceptable. I don’t see anything in the Constitution that says he can’t be retried, since this wasn’t a criminal prosecution. Maybe it’s not too late to come down on the right side of history.