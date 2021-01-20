Interesting that the newspaper today had a front-page story “GOP points to 'outcry' in response to Cheney’s vote,” and the party’s statement "The wind in Wyoming has been horrendous today [Wednesday] – with gusts up to 65 miles per hour …" (Wyoming Tribune Eagle, 1/15/21) in reference to political actions from Washington, D.C.
I had thought maybe the winds were a result of actions coming from the other Washington (the state of Washington) – from the hundreds of thousands of salmon fishermen (and women) exhaling and no longer holding their collective breath, in response to an article “Lack of buyer may stall port proposal” advising "Wyoming’s long held dream of exporting … coal from a West Coast terminal was recently dashed when the project’s owner filed for bankruptcy and failed to find an interested buyer." (WTE, 1/13/21, p. A10)