Recently, Barbara Cubin wrote a column supporting Harriet Hageman for Congress and used one of the 10 tenets of the Code of the West, adopted by the state in 2010 as its code of ethics. She said Hageman "Rides for the Brand."
I have never understood that part of the code. Whose brand? Which brand? But, it did make me look again at the code, and I was struck how it no longer reflects what we see in Wyoming today. Updates to the code seem so necessary. Here are a few suggestions.
Number 11 – “Intolerance is encouraged.” There are many examples of this. We have heard so often someone is not conservative enough, not pure enough, and therefore that person should be censured or at least given a label (RINO anyone?) This should probably be Number 1 of the code, since it is so prevalent today.
Number 12 – “Who cares about the truth and public trust if I can win.” Two obvious candidates here, Hageman and Chuck Gray. Hageman just came out and said the 2020 election was “absolutely rigged” and called it a “travesty.” Of course, many recounts and investigations prove her wrong. The only travesty is what Hageman is saying. And, let’s not forget Gray, running for secretary of state, whose main campaign issue is all the fraud in the last election in Wyoming. He has not shown any evidence, not shown any examples, NOT ONE, but he is still pushing that “travesty.”
Number 13 – “Hypocrisy is good, and can even be financially beneficial, but it is best if no one knows about it.” So many to choose from; Eathorne the Oath Keeper (apparently federal money IS for him), Bouchard and many more who rant about federal overreach yet accept federal money, even Rammell, who so clearly stated everyone should be on their own and not expect federal money (apparently not everyone).
To conclude, let me use that supposedly common statement from one of Hageman’s television commercials. In honor of Hageman and Gray, “You are in Wyoming, so act according to number 12 of the Code of the West.”