As I follow the news reports regarding the Cheyenne Animal Shelter contract negotiations with the city, the mayor has been clear in the city's opposition to supporting what they classify as "social programs" – programs the animal shelter provides for the health and well-being of the animals in their care to help reduce the stress these animals experience while being housed at the shelter and ultimately lead to increased rates of successful outcomes, as well as low-cost spay/neuter, feral cat trap/neuter/release program and other community benefited programs.
The only reasonable inference one can make from this position is that the city believes its only responsibility is to provide a temporary housing facility for stray/lost animals for an arbitrarily designated holding period. After such time, if no transfer options are secured by the city shelter staff, the animals will most certainly be euthanized. Most likely, CAS will accept those animals, because that is what they do – it's right there in their mission statement.
Our community will still have the lifesaving services of CAS, but without the financial support of our municipal government. In my opinion, this behavior from our local leaders is so disingenuous. Frankly, it stinks!
The message to our animal shelter and our community at large is clear: if you produce no economic benefit to the city coffers, then your service is of no value to the community. Perhaps the mayor should update our city's mission statement.