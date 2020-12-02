And so, it begins. Mayor-elect Collins has made his loyalties known even before he takes office. He has decided to ignore the safety and well-being of the residents and visitors to the city of Cheyenne to stick with the "Good-old-boy" allegiances of previous administrations.
Where has Mr. Collins been these past 11 years if Chief Kozak has done such a despicable job? When asked as to why Chief Kozak has to go, the mayor-elect says he has heard from “several community groups that they want to go in a different direction.” But when asked who, he says, “I’d rather not say.” So much for his campaign promise of transparency and open government.