I am writing this letter in support of Cheyenne Police Chief Brian Kozak and my major disappointment in Mayor-elect Collins. I was born and raised in Cheyenne and worked nearly 24 years in law enforcement, with the last 12 at the CPD. I retired under Chief Kozak’s administration, and I got to know the man well.
I have worked under several chiefs and sheriffs in my time in law enforcement, so I feel confident in my opinion of Chief Kozak. I have sat on the hiring board for a new chief, and this experience gives me insight. CPD hired Chief Kozak from the outside, but he quickly put everyone at ease with his direction, professionalism, demeanor and work ethic. He often would work traffic shifts with his troops.