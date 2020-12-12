Just as in a Wild West shootout, in local politics, timing is everything. To wit: before getting elected, the soon-to-be-Honorable (i.e. not yet in office) Patrick Collins said nothing about replacing Police Chief Brian Kozak. However, after the election, Mr. Collins let him know he wouldn’t be reappointed.
Although I suppose Collins could have had a number of excellent reasons for firing Kozak, saying that he wanted the police department to “go in a different direction” is entirely unsatisfying. Most often, the “different direction” excuse is employed by politicians and businessmen who are back scratchers who are not acting from noble or high-minded concern for the body politic or business which they control.