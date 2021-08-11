I'd like to thank our illustrious mayor for the nice surprise I received when I went to pay my BOPU bill last month.
Printed on the bill was the message: THE CITY OF CHEYENNE ADDED A 2% CITY ASSESSED SERVICE FEE TO ALL UTILITY BILLS JULY 1, 2021. THIS IS NOT A RATE INCREASE FOR SERVICE. FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT THE MAYOR'S OFFICE ... (etc.)
Of course, I sent an email to the mayor's office and, to date, still haven't received a response or noticed anything in the weekly/wordy Mayor's 'Minute' column, either in the paper or on local media.
Having lived in Cheyenne for a number of years now, I can say this is the first time I have ever seen this kind of a message, especially from the mayor.
Thinking it was a one-time-only image, my surprise AGAIN when the same message appeared on my August statement, along with the 2% charge.
I know we're all having to cut back spending, but a large number of working folks DON'T get a cost-of-living raise AT ALL to make up for their shortfall. Why/how can the mayor decide this is something he's able to do to make up the city's shortfall? Is this a GOP trick to use for the future, then to claim how they "never raise taxes" or what? Where will it stop?
A coworker mentioned it had been announced on Facebook, but a lot of folks aren't addicted to that or Twitter, a la the FORMER POTUS.
How long will this 2% continue, and how is it being used?
Please let me know where I can find out more information, since the mayor's office doesn't seem to be interested in getting back to me.