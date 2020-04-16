Mayor Marian Orr points at “others” in the spread of COVID-19, but there are things she actually has control over in stopping the spread and chooses to ignore.
In social distancing, I walked the Greenway. Do you realize the parks with children’s play equipment aren’t closed! Children can play on any equipment they choose or their parents choose. The city of Laramie in Albany County fenced their playgrounds last week, and they haven’t had an increase in the virus in a week.
Children playing on the equipment can and will spread the virus. The virus can live on metal, wood and plastic from two to five days. Seems to me we should be fencing off the playgrounds.
Also, I have noticed road work continues in Cheyenne. Mayor Orr, if you are serious about the containing the spread of the virus, then please look at the steps the city has taken or hasn’t taken, and act accordingly ... just my humble opinion.