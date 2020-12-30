As this census year nears an end, it reminds me of one a few years ago when Gary Schaffer was mayor. He was on KRAE radio one morning with Tom Bauman, saying he hoped Cheyenne would exceed 50,000 in population so the city could take advantage of government programs for cities of that count.
As the counting looked like it was going to top out at about 49,986, he was back on the airwaves, telling people if they hadn't been counted, please let their presence be known. After that, when you entered Cheyenne, the sign said elevation 6,062 feet, population 50,008!