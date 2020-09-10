Mayor Orr should return the $543.79 for the trip she took to D.C. in honor of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment. This was NOT a business meeting. If the mayor played any significant part, her expenses would've been paid for by whomever sponsored the event.
Probably women nationwide holding an elected local, state or federal decision-making position got an invite – this is very common practice for such events. Invitees personally interested in such things are expected to then pay their own way. Mayor Orr's attempt to take this out of Cheyenne City funds is selfish, low-class and immoral.