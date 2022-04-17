At first, Mayor Collins vowed to make the Hynds Building and "the hole" one of his term projects.
Now, the mayor indicates in his column and "for sale signs" that he is looking for a buyer. Developers have, at best, spotty records in both preservation and successful development.
The unique Harry Hynds Building was built on the site of the burned Inter Ocean Hotel. According to historian Rick Ammon, Hynds was a skilled blacksmith and wagon maker who amassed a fortune through his trade, saloons, restaurants, oil and gambling houses. He also invested in The Plains Hotel and was tried for the murder of his wife's lover.
The building "has no interior or exterior supporting walls. Its mass is carried on a steel ‘I’ beam frame, with poured concrete ceilings and floors," making it fireproof. "All doors, casings, windows and frames are metal," with interior cream-colored terra cotta tiles, mosaic tiles and natural light throughout.
All this presents a major challenge for the developer. The interior cannot be changed without reducing it to rubble.
Trying to demolish the building would be a monumental failure.
There are people who find a sense of place living in a historic environment that has not been slapped with sheetrock and convoluted to modern standards. Anyway, "modernization" through urban renewal has been a culprit in the unfortunate '70s look of the downtown and loss of historic stock.
The building needs to be multi-use: apartments, food, art, businesses, professional offices, recreation and a unique opportunity to create a mini-community.
What the mayor should be doing is his homework, rather than handing off the project to developers. What innovations have other cities created to preserve their historic buildings? What are some novel and apt ideas?
Collins should gather his preservation staff, preservation boards, owners, community shareholders, and the like, to be transparently part of the process.
Good planning would keep the frosted glass, rooms, spectacular views, wide halls, warmth, natural light and all the things and more the mayor says he valued in the schools he visited, along with the added value of spectacular views.
An historic building is more than the sum total of its parts.