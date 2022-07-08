Let me state right off that Cheyenne’s "friendly to their fellow person" majority make the difference. Yet, when I read how our mayor just toured the nice parts of our city, avoiding the urban decay of, say, the Dell Range slums, yes that’s hometown.
When I see vehicles zoom down my street sometime at an easy 50 to 60 mph, I realize Cheyenne really has no enforced speed limits. No speed limit signs, even as a reminder, and stop signs – well you just know there's no uniformity there.
The streets have so many potholes and patches, the rocks sometimes just fly. Some council member suggested instead of speed bumps or enforced school zones that we make running past school signs be a felony. The fear factor won't bring back any victim's life, I assure you.
And what most of us drivers got over when we were kids were loud exhaust pipes. A lot of cars here still see that as some macho thing, since noise ordinances aren’t enforced. And the bass-only car stereo that usually is a minority thing is another macho thing here for all.
Instead of neighborhood recognition of yard upkeep, yards with huge weeds and yards of junk are just ignored. But, then again, another summer moves on, with the flood drainage ditches untouched by human or goat. Weeds and trees are the same height. Last summer, the city finally came by and made one small swoop because the weeds were taller than most kids.
Yet another budget has passed with zero thought of these parts of Cheyenne. But there are bigger fish to fry, I suppose. So, I suppose I am member of the blame game majority in Cheyenne, as well?