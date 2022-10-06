With all due respect, Mayor Collins, your expressed angst in your Oct. 1 column was wasted on your audience. I say this because those taking the time to read your words are most likely not those who turn out misbehaving children. What you might have offered, after considering your audience, were words encouraging your readers to teach their children to offer support to the bullied and reject the bully.

That said, the cruelty apparently occurring in some Cheyenne schools is inexcusable. This came to a head a while ago at one of our junior high schools and received much publicity. All the empty words and trial programs since then seem to have been wasted. What is needed is school administrators with the backbone to back up the teachers when the teachers discipline the children.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus