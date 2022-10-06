With all due respect, Mayor Collins, your expressed angst in your Oct. 1 column was wasted on your audience. I say this because those taking the time to read your words are most likely not those who turn out misbehaving children. What you might have offered, after considering your audience, were words encouraging your readers to teach their children to offer support to the bullied and reject the bully.
That said, the cruelty apparently occurring in some Cheyenne schools is inexcusable. This came to a head a while ago at one of our junior high schools and received much publicity. All the empty words and trial programs since then seem to have been wasted. What is needed is school administrators with the backbone to back up the teachers when the teachers discipline the children.
Many decades ago, when I entered junior high school, all seventh graders heard the principal give the requisite welcoming speech. I forgot most of his words within minutes, with this exception: “If you behave like a punk, you will be treated like a punk.”
Any bully in Cheyenne schools should be given one kind talking to. The next occurrence should be met with a call to the parents with the words “teach your child to behave in public” and then an escort to the door for said miscreant. The child may return when properly trained.
It is up to the teachers (with admin backup) to maintain discipline and provide an academic education. It is high time to end the expectation that teachers will act as babysitters or do the job that should be done by the parents.
The fact that four families (that we know of) have been uprooted because of this shameful behavior is no less than a crime.