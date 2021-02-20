Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.: “There is no question, none, that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events” of Jan. 6. The attack on the Capitol was an effect of the “intensifying crescendo of conspiracy theories, orchestrated by an outgoing president who seemed determined to either overturn the voters’ decision or else torch our institutions on the way out.” Once it began, said McConnell, Trump “watched television happily ... happily ... as the chaos unfolded.”
Before making that statement, McConnell and a bunch of other Republican senators voted to acquit based on a manufactured technicality, arguing that a former president is “constitutionally not eligible for conviction.” It appears that these senators have taken on the job of the Supreme Court which, in the past, had been the branch of the federal government that decides questions of constitutionality. Perhaps these senators will get two paychecks for doing two jobs now.
Straddling on a picket fence, AFTER his acquittal vote, McConnell declared the ex-president culpable of inciting an insurrection. This absurd, seemingly savvy showmanship exposed his participation in political theatrics – better known, in this case, as a puppet show.
These politicians, in their cushy jobs with great benefits, such as free health care for life, prioritize keeping their jobs even if it means not voting their conscience, but rather getting yanked around by their puppet master.
The old GOP is gone, being replaced by the POP, the Party of Puppets. It has a big stage with no meaningful platform, where obsequiousness is paramount.