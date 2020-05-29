With regard to the Rodger McDaniel column in the Sunday edition, I feel compelled to say that what this community really needed was a self-righteous smackdown lecture from the pulpit of moral superiority.
The scale of that fantasy was as dazzling as it was entertaining to those of us who actually read it, and I came to the conclusion that most rambling progressive political rants in this state are like erotic dreams. They are stimulating on a superficial level, but you must eventually wake up to the realization that you are all amped up with a disappointing lack of companionship and forced to confront the truth of having shared nothing more than the company of your own overactive imagination.