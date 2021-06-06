Rodger McDaniel is back at his name-calling again. In his editorial on Sunday, May 30, he repeatedly used the term "stupiditas." Rodger mentions this word is Latin. But as he states in his column, this Latin word is translated into English as "stupid." It may sound more "educated" to use a foreign word in his column, but it is still name-calling.
Rodger has called people he disagrees with names for years. To do it in a foreign language is just a new whim. In recent years, he had backed off on his name-calling. I had challenged him in this newspaper and in an in-person debate about his name-calling. Whether from my challenge or from that of others, he has not done it as often in the last few years.
The most I have ever called Rodger and those who agree with him is "liberal." He likes this title, and sees it as no insult at all. Being called stupid, whether in Latin or English, is certainly an insult, but Rodger used the term liberally. He makes clear in his last paragraph that stupidity "inflicts willing members of only one of our political parties." I doubt he has the Democratic Party in mind with this comment.
I disagree with Rodger in his opinions as much as he does with mine. Hoping to debate real issues, rather than call names, several years ago I challenged him to an in-person debate in Casper on "same-sex marriage" and to a written debate in this paper for 12 months on major theological topics such as "Who is God?" and "The Authority of the Bible," etc.
Knowing Rodger had debated in high school, as had I, I was looking forward to a robust debate. I was disappointed in the level of the debate. Rodger may have been a good debater in his high school career, but in debating theology, I was surprised at his lack of knowledge of the Bible. I had hoped for a "battle of wits," but found I was debating an unarmed man. Now he can call me new names.