Rodger McDaniel is woke, comatose and dead on arrival. Searching for a wolf in sheep's clothing? Here he is in the "flesh."
The heart is stone cold and hard. He is the prime example of what Jesus was talking about: "Let the dead take care of the dead." Spiritually dead, that is.
A Christian "reverend" should care about the spiritual welfare of his flock and leading the lost to Jesus Christ. Not promoting them to sin all kinds of sins, and keep on getting deeper and deeper into them. He fails as a cleric (by) promoting and encouraging the LGBTQ crowd.
Promoting idolatry of the left's effort to divide Americans with systemic injustices, fueling hate and discontent toward the MAGA crowd, accusing others of racism while fanning the flames with his own negativity. Worshipping our father who art thou government as the solution to all of mankind’s woes.
Father Calvin Robinson of the Free Church of England, on the other hand, is what a cleric Reverend should be. The Church of England is also led by wolves in sheep's clothing promoting same-sex marriage in the Church. Robinson denounced this in an Oxford Union debate speech. He exposed the church leaders dragging the church into apostasy – just like McDaniel does.
Robinson addressed God-ordained biblical marriage as being one man and one woman. Heterosexual and monogamous. Sex outside of marriage is a sin. Same-sex sexual relations are abhorrent.
It’s all love, right? Agape love is sacrificial love, not lustful. Yes, God is love, and He sets the terms, not us. Jesus talks of marriage in the context of heterosexual union. The rest is sin.
Christ spent time with tax collectors and prostitutes, but it is they who went away changed, not he. God is immutable. The church is open to sinners, that is its purpose, but it should not encourage people to continue sinning.
Clerics' duty is to help lead people to Christ, to lead them away from sin, not to embrace and affirm sin, to defend the faith, not teaching about diversity, inclusion and equality. Get back to teaching about redemption and salvation!