Pastor Rodger McDaniel is setting his opponents up to take the fall. He lays the false premise that those who oppose his views are racist. Since he trashes President Trump, I am safe in assuming his opponents are Republicans.
I have learned enough about our history to know Democrats were the slaveholders and the ones who passed Jim Crow laws, systematizing discrimination. I am 70 years old, so I know who was standing with axe handles to keep black students out of college and who confronted blacks at every step they took to gain equal rights. I know all the villains. They were Democrats. Republicans have always been the blacks’ staunchest supporters, sometimes joining them on Democrat gibbets in the South. Pastor McDaniel's beard is as white as mine. I think he knows these things, too.