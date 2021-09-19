Regarding Rodger McDaniel's recent column on Texas’ abortion law, he writes absurd and unlikely scenarios that distract readers from the real issues.
Consider his scenario of a 35-year-old sexual pervert impregnating a 14-year-old girl. Leftists are hardly in a position to warn about perverts when so many of them support Drag Queen Story Hours and transgenderism for children. How about rape/incest abortions? Fully 99% of abortions do not even involve rape or incest. (Source: Alan Guttmacher Institute). Also, Jesus doesn’t approve of murdering children, no matter how they are conceived.
The pro-abortion crowd says men have no business commenting on abortion. However, “transgendered men" can get pregnant, therefore, “men” have a voice in abortion. Leftist/woke women say pregnancy is a burden on them. The Left portrays women as strong and resilient, except during pregnancy – then they are helpless victims, of which men have no idea of such a burden. This bias serves no one.
Consider young men militarily drafted, pulled from civilian life, plunged into combat to suffer being wounded, maimed, killed, a POW/MIA or have PTSD. Military drafting/service lasts about two to four years, and the object is to kill an enemy before being killed; whereas pregnancy is nine months and results in a new life. Though myriads of women have voluntarily and heroically served in the military, they have yet to experience being drafted (against their will) into the military.
If Rodger was as concerned as he seemed about lawsuits, he would oppose abortion and support the Texas law. Acceptance and proliferation of abortion have caused more social and legal conflict than almost every other singular issue of our day. The real winners have been the lawyers; the losers have been the 62 million children exterminated/butchered since Roe vs. Wade.
It’s a sad situation when such a naked evil can be touted as a supposed "right." Texas’s law is a step in the right direction. The Left is a force hostile to the American way of life, as they think they can bulldoze any law that offends their agenda.