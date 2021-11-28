The sanctity of human life must be of no import to Roger McDaniel. Imagine Joseph’s actions upon finding out his betrothed was pregnant and he wasn’t the father. Should he divorce and also force her to have an abortion? There would be no Jesus, no Savior, no salvation. We would all remain in our sins, forever to receive God’s wrath condemned to hell. McDaniel would be out of a job. The latter would be a blessing. At least he wouldn’t be deceiving people.
McDaniel seems to espouse works righteousness as the means to salvation. Nothing could be further from the truth. So did the Pharisees, who were advised by Jesus “Therefore, be perfect as your heavenly Father is perfect.” “No one is righteous, no not one.” The standard is the moral law. The 6th Commandment, "Thou shalt not kill," addresses the shedding of innocent blood, prohibits murder of the heart and requires sincere desire to preserve life. All things came into being through Christ, and apart from him nothing came into being that has come into being. In him was life … our creator, life giver and sustainer. Jesus proclaimed himself as “The Life.”
Satan was a murderer from the beginning. Jesus reminded the Pharisees that they were of their father, the devil, and wanted to do the desires of their father. “He was a murderer from the beginning, and does not stand in the truth because there is no truth in him.” “The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy; I came that they may have life, and have it abundantly.”
Contrary to what McDaniel says, the Bible is not silent about murder, and abortion is willful murder. Adoption is an option. Absence of support from the father, the family and the community is a cop-out and a poor rationalization.
Jesus was more concerned about the poor in spirit in the Beatitudes, addressing instead the need to repent and believe in order to be saved from sin. The response of a saved sinner will follow as a light to the hungry, homeless and sick.