With only 350 words to work with, there is no way to adequately respond to Rodger McDaniel’s latest column in the Sunday paper. That article is proof beyond a reasonable doubt and to a scientific certainty that Rodger McDaniel is more than a couple of French fries short of a Happy Meal.
Health issues on reservations are unfortunately a problem of lifestyle, not "white privilege." And who is responsible for that lifestyle? The United States government, which forced proud peoples who lived in harmony with their environment onto reservations and then handed them everything, destroying their self-esteem and their ambitions with a Nanny State.