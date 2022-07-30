Once again, in his diatribe on July 10, Roger McDaniel twists and perverts the Scriptures to justify his sin and the sin of others.

He admits lack of familiarity with Catholicism, such as the Catholic belief of transubstantiation, which is unbiblical. He ignores facts surrounding the destruction of Sodom and Gomorrah as God’s judgement of the abomination of homosexual sin. We are to love our LGBTQ neighbors, as well as those who murder the unborn because forgiveness and redemption are available to them.

