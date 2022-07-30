Once again, in his diatribe on July 10, Roger McDaniel twists and perverts the Scriptures to justify his sin and the sin of others.
He admits lack of familiarity with Catholicism, such as the Catholic belief of transubstantiation, which is unbiblical. He ignores facts surrounding the destruction of Sodom and Gomorrah as God’s judgement of the abomination of homosexual sin. We are to love our LGBTQ neighbors, as well as those who murder the unborn because forgiveness and redemption are available to them.
Paul addresses the Corinthian church in 1:9-11. Especially verse 11, “Such WERE some of you; but you were washed, but you were sanctified, but you were justified in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ and in the Spirit of our God.”
Those who are unrepentant, unbelieving, unrighteous, unredeemed, unreconciled and unregenerate rebels steeped in sin do not qualify for communion. Nancy Pelosi is comfortable with mass murder of the innocent unborn in consenting, condoning, conniving and legalizing continued murder of the unborn. She is blatantly disobedient to Christ and in rebellion to God. Taking communion heaps on more judgment and condemnation. It doesn’t save her from hell. Jesus will simply say at the final judgement, “I don’t know you.”
Believers in Christ have repented, believed by faith alone, in Jesus Christ alone, are born again in the words of Jesus in John 3. Believers are obedient to Christ in this new life.
Now, why would Jesus invite disobedient mass murderers to The Lord’s Table? Communion is a memorial to Jesus shedding his blood, crucified to the point of death, for our sins in our place, buried, resurrected on the third day, and ascended to the Father, where he is seated interceding on behalf of those who believe in him by faith.
Jesus said, “I Am the Way, the Truth, and the Life, and nobody comes to the Father but by Me.” The lives of the innocent unborn matter to the creator of those knit in the womb by him, and to those of us who are born again to a new, eternal life in him.