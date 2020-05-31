Rodger McDaniel’s column from Sunday, May 24 about dividing our country into two countries is a dangerous idea, even hypothetically. We fought a great war to keep this country one. His proposal would undo the great sacrifices that kept our nation united.
Rodger’s suggestion for dividing the nation would be to take most of the confederate states as a separate nation, adding and subtracting states as he feels appropriate. He would see the vast majority of the country to be the liberal United States of America, with progressive laws and leaders.