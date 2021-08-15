Rodger McDaniel is perpetrating an injustice toward the LGBTQ community with his brand of religion. His liberal, social and so-called progressive gospel is not good news at all. For anyone!
He never addresses sin. All sins. The consequence is eternal condemnation in hell. In fact, he is doing violence to them through his hate speech. Instead of leading toward Jesus Christ, he is leading further away. He rejects the liberating truths of God’s Word, the Bible, by declaring it a collection of history, mythology or legends, letters, diaries and poetry. In his deception, he rejects the Good News of Jesus Christ.
McDaniel rejects the Bible as being infallible and God-breathed. Likewise, he demonstrates a hate toward Jesus, which, in essence, is hating God. Jesus pointed out sin while also pointing to salvation from sin. There is only one way to heaven.
Romans 1: 8-32 is McDaniel’s progressive gospel roadmap. Denigrating true followers of Jesus is his trademark. Exposing the lies of the false progressive gospel is to be attacked. Dehumanizing true Christians is the rule of thumb.
You have to know Jesus in order to point to Jesus. McDaniel undoubtedly finds it nauseating to point to the truth. "I am the Way, the Truth and the Life," said Jesus. God’s Word, the Bible, and Jesus speak truth and are truth. Only a false preacher and false teacher would say it any other way.
In the end, no doubt when McDaniel faces God on his Great White Throne judgement, God will say, “I do not know you. Depart from me.” The lake of fire is waiting.