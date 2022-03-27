I read with interest the various actions taken against Sen. Anthony Bouchard for his alleged misconduct in the past legislative session (that is now, thankfully, over). But I’m here to say, Sen. Bouchard was not the only bad actor this year.
I was in a Senate Labor, Health and Social Services Committee hearing on Senate File 92 and witnessed, in my opinion, extremely bad behavior by committee member Sen. Troy McKeown.
During testimony from a witness who opposed the bill, Sen. McKeown berated the witness, saying he didn’t know what he, the witness, was talking about and that the witness was talking out of both sides of his mouth. McKeown further admonished the witness, in loud terms, that how dare he say religion had anything to do with the filing of the abortion bill before the committee. This berating lasted several minutes.
I understand Sen. McKeown is new to the Legislature, having started in 2021, but the chairman, Sen. Fred Baldwin, has been in the Legislature since 2015 in various roles. Chairman Baldwin did nothing to instruct the new legislator that that is not how to conduct himself. He gave free rein to Sen. McKeown, who never once, that I could tell, asked the witness a question, just berated him for his testimony.
I have attended and testified in many committee meetings for years, and never have I seen a legislator conduct himself or herself in such a fashion. I believe the leadership needs to sit down with Sen. McKeown, and any other bad actors, and instruct them on what proper demeanor looks like in the Legislature, particularly on hot button issues.