My friend Meghan Jensen would be a great representative for us in the U.S. House of Representatives. She is a worker and a mother who understands the issues that workers and mothers face. Further, she has creative solutions for those issues.
Meghan is hardworking and kind. She understands that anger and vitriol will not solve any of our problems, but listening to all sides and developing intelligent compromises just might! She has been advocating for what she thinks is right since she was testifying about a proposed Casper skate park when she was a teenager.
Like a lot of us, Meghan left Wyoming for “better” opportunities. As it turned out, she couldn’t stay away for a year! She missed birthdays in the Bighorn Mountains and slipping behind the waterfall on Casper Mountain. She missed the straightforward Wyoming folks that treat the janitor with the same respect as the CEO.
She returned because she loves Wyoming and Wyoming people. That visceral, unchangeable love for our little home should be a prerequisite quality for any Wyoming office-seeker.
I have had the privilege of working with Meghan to develop policy over the last several years. I know that she is a creative thinker and will always do more than her share. Further, she is always concerned about how a policy will affect all of the stakeholders – regardless of their political party.
She will work to ensure that the federal government is an ally of Wyoming workers, educators and health care professionals. That sort of support from our Wyoming representatives is long overdue.