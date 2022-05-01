I am interested in S. Michael Melia's letter regarding Florida's ban on instruction on gender identity for K-3 elementary students. In reading the law, there appears some confusion on what instruction is or its consequences. Can a child in a same gender family share? Or must they simply be silent? Will a teacher have legal charges for asking about family units? That remains unclear by design.
Mr. Melia keeps talking about sex. But the law is about gender identity – two very different things. Most children, by the time they are in school, recognize gender. Most fall into male/female. But we all remember "tomboy" girls and "quiet" boys. Do those children have no voice when the artistic boy is told to "man up" and the athletic girl told to be more "girly"? No discussion about the fluidity of gender identity?
I was interested in the examples given. First, Starri Hedges is a sex education teacher in a very small private school. The Gaia Democratic School has 25 students, K-12. The older kids attended a sex educational workshop at the shop mentioned. Parents were notified. Enough said.
Second is Sarah Leonardi of Florida, who took her students to lunch at nearby Rosie's Bar & Grill. They were offered a menu of chicken fingers, grilled cheese and hamburgers. While true, Rosie's is owned and operated by gay men, pictures show nothing different than an Applebee's.
The last is of the French teacher in Wisconsin in drag singing Lady Gaga. A fine old tradition, as women were not allowed to perform on stage by church decree until the 17th century. And even until the mid 20th century, they were often considered "harlots." Only males in theater, often in drag.
Times change. And drag is once again seen as art, or maybe it just never went away.
I do agree with his last paragraph. The astronomic, enormous obsession with sex is adult, particularly males. Women, especially teachers, think more about food. In the obsession with children and sex, it seems this male political obsession deserves some more thoughtful discussion and understanding. Just what is the fear?