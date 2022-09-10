It is almost incomprehensible how convincingly news channels can and do promote fake news. These channels persuade their viewers with their disinformation. S. Michael Melia’s Sept. 3 letter to the editor provides a good example of this. Mr. Melia’s letter is full of half-truths, misinformation and disinformation.
Since I am limited to 350 words, I decided to take one of his accusations and debunk it. According to Mr. Melia, “Hillary’s Benghazi disaster … resulted in Ambassador Steven’s death.” I will debunk this belief.
The Benghazi investigation included Hillary Clinton testifying for 11 hours. It ultimately produced an 800-page report. This investigation cost us taxpayers $7 million. The report was not able to place the blame on Hillary, but it did show that there were “failures in the Defense Department and in the intelligence community that led to Benghazi and led to the Americans there not being protected …” (Lisa Desjardins in a PBS interview after reviewing the 800-page document).
Trey Gowdy, a Republican from South Carolina at the time, headed the investigation. Upon the release of the document, he tried to claim that it was not politically motivated against Hillary Clinton. But two fellow representatives previously admitted otherwise.
Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., “let it slip that the committee aimed to sink Clinton's poll numbers. His gaffe reverberated across Capitol Hill and was a major factor in McCarthy's abrupt decision to drop out of the race to replace outgoing House Speaker John Boehner, R-Ohio.” Also, Richard Hanna, R-New York, said, “This may not be politically correct, but I think that there was a big part of this investigation that was designed to go after people and an individual, Hillary Clinton.” (Both quotes from huffpost.com)
During this period, it was a known fact that Clinton wanted to run for president. The hopes were that this investigation, trying to lay blame on her, would ruin her chances of being elected.