Memorial Day will be upon us very soon (Monday, May 30). As always, American Legion Post 6 will be placing flags on our deceased veterans' graves.
Flags go out on Saturday, May 28, starting at 9 a.m. They will be retrieved on Saturday, June 4, also at 9 a.m. Once collected, they will be taken back to Post 6 for cleaning, bundling and storage.
We are always grateful to the Cheyenne veterans and civilian community members who come out to show their support for this vital formality. If you, or any of your family members, are interested in helping this year, please select a cemetery to gather at. Unfortunately, we do not place flags at the Cheyenne National Cemetery. They are under a special contract which is responsible for this honorable mission.
Hopefully, we are slowly edging into warmer weather. Now would be a great time to replace tattered, torn and/or faded American flags in your yard or place of business. You may bring them to Post 6 for retirement. On the east side of the building is a special flag box for these reminders of our freedom. We will soon be working with the Warren AFB fire department to honorably retire the flags.
I recently noticed one house I passed by had the American flag proudly fluttering on its flag pole. Sadly, I also observed it had another unknown flag soaring above it. Multiple flags on one staff is permissible. However, none of us should ever fly another flag above Old Glory.
For more information, please contact me at 307-632-3013. Thank you.