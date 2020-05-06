Today is April 16, and a few hours ago, I watched President Trump and his Secretary of Transportation, Elaine Chao, give a news conference. During a portion of this broadcast, the Administration poured praise and accolades on the trucking industry and the truck drivers of this nation, who are delivering the goods and materials to us.
Please don't get me wrong: They are very important and essential workers, and they are doing a great job. However, there are other forms of transportation, and the workers who man those jobs are just as important.
For example, rail workers (whose trains carry the freight and passengers across this nation), freight airlines (FedEx and UPS) and their drivers.
Instead of praising "just" the truckers, I believe a much better way would have been to give praise and accolades to all transportation workers, inclusive! I am a retired locomotive engineer, and I know what the stressors are operating trains.
I salute them all. THANK YOU!