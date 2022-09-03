The famed, “neutral” DOJ/FBI raided “Orange-Man-Bad’s” home and found … Oh My! (Planted?) Nuclear Secrets, and more! Sorry, I don’t believe ANYTHING the Democrats/DOJ/FBI/MSM say, as I’ve found them to be rampant liars.

Merrick Garland stated he’ll prosecute anyone and follow the facts wherever they lead. Such noble words! Merrick, I believe you to be completely disingenuous in your pledge to “follow the facts” and uphold the rule of law; you couldn’t care less about following any facts.

