The famed, “neutral” DOJ/FBI raided “Orange-Man-Bad’s” home and found … Oh My! (Planted?) Nuclear Secrets, and more! Sorry, I don’t believe ANYTHING the Democrats/DOJ/FBI/MSM say, as I’ve found them to be rampant liars.
Merrick Garland stated he’ll prosecute anyone and follow the facts wherever they lead. Such noble words! Merrick, I believe you to be completely disingenuous in your pledge to “follow the facts” and uphold the rule of law; you couldn’t care less about following any facts.
How about investigating questionable elections, J6 committees, fraudulent FISA warrants; two false impeachments; Steele’s dossier; Mueller’s Russia-Russia-Russia hoax investigation; Hillary’s 33,000 emails on her private server; selling 20% of U.S. uranium to Russia; Bill selling advanced missile technology to China; Hillary’s Benghazi disaster, which resulted in Ambassador Stevens' death; Obama’s fast and furious gun running; VP Biden’s quid pro quo with the Ukraine government: ‘Either fire your prosecutor investigating Hunter or … NO $1,000,000,000!'
Speaking of Hunter, how about his laptop or position with Burisma? Perhaps you could investigate Jeffrey Epstein’s “Little Black Book,” hmmm? I’ll bet there’s a “nuclear plethora” of highly prominent people listed and to “follow the facts wherever they would lead” might prove quite embarrassing, wouldn’t it?
Will you investigate the antifa/BLM “insurrection/riots” which resulted in billions of dollars in damage in several cities, including the “Summer of Love” insurrection in Seattle? Any investigation there, Merrick? Weren’t the Democrat mayors/governors negligent in maintaining law and order in their cities, instead of supporting the mobs who attacked federal agents and buildings, then joined in the “mostly peaceful protests” that burned Portland, Seattle, Kenosha and other cities? Would Mayor Ted Wheeler be a trail of facts to follow?
Merrick, you, Joe and the Dems/DOJ/FBI/MSM’s hands are so filthy dirty, Satan would be hard-pressed to match your deeds, and you’re such “paragons of vice,” it’s difficult to imagine the graft, corruption and flat-out evil you’re involved in.
Pelosi stated: No one is above the law, not even presidents. However, Democrats place themselves above the law, yet all political/social opponents/prisoners are obviously beneath the law; forever guilty and never to be proven innocent. Yes, Merrick Garland, our savior!