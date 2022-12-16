Usually, I glance sparingly over Michael Reagan's reliably "conservative" opinion pieces, but, this time, his ill-chosen rhetoric printed Dec. 10 demands response.
Speaking from a white supremacist position, Mr. Reagan asserts President Biden’s unfair treatment of hostages who are "not Black or gay or someone who openly hates America." He then helpfully compares the worth of WNBA star Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan, who's "white, male and a former U.S. Marine."
Note that Mr. Reagan's own bio chiefly consists of being a former radio commentator and the adopted son of Ronald Reagan. After castigating Brittney Griner for her basketball prowess, and taking yet another dig at her sexuality, Mr. Reagan insults the entire Biden administration and, notably, another woman of color, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. Unencumbered by having ever worked for government himself, Reagan loftily decrees that the Griner exchange for Viktor Bout, definitely a bad guy, was "one of the worst trades in American history."
Well, maybe, but that's saying something, isn't it? Consider 1987, when Ronald Reagan was forced, at last, to admit lying about the Iran-Contra scandal, where he traded arms for hostages taken in Tehran in 1979. (It's worth noting that the Carter administration did all the work to get them released in 1981; all President Reagan did was get inaugurated.)
Michael Reagan glosses over the fact that Paul Whelan has been held since 2018, years before President Biden took office. Though admitting he knows nothing much about hostage-trading, Michael Reagan thinks himself qualified to judge those who do. He appallingly signs off by calling President Biden "our fake commander in chief" and a "president who doesn't have the military's back – or America's."
Well, you are demonstrably wrong there, Mr. Reagan. First, if you want to align yourself with election deniers now, you're in bad company. Second, I could write lots more about the many ways President Biden certainly DOES have America's back. I'm confident he does his best daily, for EVERY American. If that bothers you, you're living in the wrong country and in the wrong era, Michael Reagan. Perhaps it's time now that you grew up.