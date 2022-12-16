Usually, I glance sparingly over Michael Reagan's reliably "conservative" opinion pieces, but, this time, his ill-chosen rhetoric printed Dec. 10 demands response.

Speaking from a white supremacist position, Mr. Reagan asserts President Biden’s unfair treatment of hostages who are "not Black or gay or someone who openly hates America." He then helpfully compares the worth of WNBA star Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan, who's "white, male and a former U.S. Marine."

