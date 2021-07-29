As I grew up in Sheridan, Wyoming, there was a family down the street from us named Enzi. They owned the shoe store in town where I ordered the orthopedic shoes I had to wear.
They had two children, Marilyn and Mike. I remember seeing them around the neighborhood. I have been confused, as all biographies of Sen. Enzi state he grew up in Thermopolis. Yet, he graduated from SHS. So I suspect NZ Shoes started in Sheridan. And that Michael Enzi became our senator.
The point being, they were an average, decent, honest, Christian family. And although a fan of the great Alan Simpson, I felt Sen. Enzi was a decent, honest man of integrity. Which brings me to this point: I wonder if, like his successor, had he been hiding at the Capitol on Jan. 6 in fear for his life, being protected by brave Capitol Police, would he have turned his back on that experience and those police?
Would he, like some, deride their experience and state that it didn't happen the way it looks on film? I like to think not.
When Michael Enzi was senator, I often contacted him about issues. Because I trusted him. He had that aura of dependability. Which doesn't mean I always agreed with him. He was old school conservative: center right. I was center left. Which, in today's environment, pushed us both, as the center is not holding. I think he sensed that and retired, because dishonesty and mistruths were not his style.
I missed him. And now I contact Rep. Cheney, because her dad once offered me a job (actually it was Pete Williams), and because she still believes in truth and responsibility to our Constitution. Just as I believe Sen. Enzi did.
So it is with a profound sense of loss that I say good-bye to the boy down the street, the honest man of truth and, I believe, integrity. We are the richer for his life and the poorer for his passing.
You have finished the race. Time to rest in peace.