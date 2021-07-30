I only met Senator Enzi once, at an inventor's workshop he sponsored at Casper College.
I was not a supporter of his at that time, and told him so.
But that didn't stop him from spending the best part of an hour discussing my concerns about software patents with me, a subject on which he turned out to be very well informed.
Another senator was also present that day, but couldn't be bothered to speak with any mere mortals, especially those who had not given him money.
Mike Enzi was everything a senator should be. I fear we will not see his like for a long time.
May he rest in peace.