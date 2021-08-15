“Dear Rose, Thanks for your delightful Christmas card. Your drawing, as usual, is spectacular. I learned things from your letter I never knew, particularly about shepherds! Sorry to hear of the health issues. You are in our prayers.”
This hand-written response could well have been written by my closest friend, but was sent from U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi on Jan. 4, 2020. He’d taken time to receive my expressions and returned them with blessings 10-fold, even to pray for my health.
On Nov. 2, 2001, Enzi read aloud on the Senate floor my poem “So This Is How It Feels,” dedicated to my former student, Jonn Edmunds, who was one of the first two casualties of the war in Afghanistan.
Enzi sent its printing in the Congressional Record with a note: ”Your poetry has a depth and touch that helps us all to feel with new emotion. … I wanted you to have a copy of my remarks on the Senate floor that included your moving poetry. … Now you have another ‘so this how it feels’. … Now you know how it feels to craft a message that provides comfort and solace to so many when it is so needed. … You are making more of a difference in the world through your life and your poetry that you could ever realize. God bless.”
In 2004, Enzi hand-delivered to President Bush my painting “Surely an Angel Directs This Storm,” inspired by an inaugural quote Bush used from a Virginia statesman sent to Thomas Jefferson writing the Declaration of Independence in 1776. I wanted Bush to remember he claimed angelic authority over his decisions after the 9/11 storm.
When his wife, Diana, told me he was constantly being harassed and followed by activists on his eight-block walk to his Senate office, I asked if he kicked them in the shins. No, he kept his head down and probably repeated his mantra: TIGAPA = Trust in God and Push Ahead.
So this is how it feels to lose my representative’s receptions. Mike’s faith and love of people went before him. He was the angel who directed the storm.