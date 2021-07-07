Correction: The original headline on this letter incorrectly indicated the letter writer was in support of Rep. Cheney's proposal when the opposite is true.
With the aim of protecting (subsidizing) Wyoming fossil fuel producers, Congresswoman Liz Cheney wants to amend the Mineral Leasing Act to fix federal royalty rates at 12.5% permanently.
The Interior Department’s pause on new leasing to conduct a “rigorous review of all existing leasing and permitting practices” triggered her bill. It brings to the forefront public lands and their proper utilization and financing.
The BLM is tasked with presiding over 18 million of the 30 million public acres, and carrying out the multi-use doctrine and its congressional standard requiring a balancing of a wide variety of resources and values – outdoor recreation, wildlife protection/preservation, livestock grazing and fossil fuel development.
Unfortunately, the federal government has little respected multi-use balancing while prioritizing fossil fuel development. By March 2020, the BLM had leased 11 million of their 18 million acres, and the pace was accelerating. Millions of acres were offered that unfortunately contained areas of critical wildlife habitat, migration corridors, recreation sites, and historical and cultural lands. This leasing glut did not lead to production increases – nearly half sit idle, rig counts transiently fell to zero, and economic return for taxpayers was nil.
The glut led to accelerating questionable financial practices, mushrooming noncompetitive bidding and fire sale land pricing. Noncompetitive bids of $1.50/acre became legion (if paid). Many leases went to companies whose only intention was speculation or inflation of their companies’ value.
These policies were a financial disaster for Wyoming taxpayers. The outdated federal royalty rate was set 100 years ago. Offshore development brings 25%, and states and private lands generally expect 20-25% return. Using private and state valuation, Wyoming would have brought in an estimated $2 billion extra in the last decade and another billion from improved bidding requirements. Not bad, if you’re broke.
Energy is critically important, but what’s best for Wyoming overall shouldn’t require blind loyalty to one sector. Read the business news, inspect politicians' and donors' motives, and see what environmental advocates like the Wyoming Outdoor Council have to say. Be reasonable, diversify and enjoy our world-class environment.