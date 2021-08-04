It appears that there’s a new – albeit derivative – tactic for uninformed attention seekers to criticize the LCSD1 school board.
On a night that should have been devoted to COVID protocols in schools and CDC recommendations, especially after fantastic presentations about the state of the county and schools by Kathy Emmons, Dr. Stan Hartman and Dr. Margaret Crespo, the public comment section of the night had to be shut down because a number of people felt that they were more important than anyone else, and were apparently baffled that there are rules for how meetings function.
Of course, their inability to follow rules was not the only deficiency noted. They also demonstrated how little they know of either Wit and Wisdom, the new literacy curriculum, or critical race theory, and mistakenly conflated the two, apparently following propagandist talking points without bothering to think for themselves.
The pettiness, uninformed self-righteousness, and inability to understand, let alone follow, established rules of order for meetings demonstrated the worst that this community has to offer, and was an absolute embarrassment to watch.
The board was right to go on recess. They have more important things to deal with than the performative theater of the purposefully uninformed.
For example, they need to explain to the public how they will incorporate CDC guidelines, what happens when an unmasked class is exposed through close contact, whether they will require teachers to be vaccinated, and how they are going to adequately communicate with the public about testing and positive results.
But, instead, the board had to recess because a self-appointed few believe that their misinformation was more important than our children’s health.
So, let’s be clear. CRT is not being taught anywhere in LCSD1, and Wit and Wisdom has nothing to do with CRT. To say otherwise only shows that the speakers know nothing about either. This is not a debatable point. It’s clear and factual.
Please, let’s get back to focusing on our children’s health. This board has much to process, propose and prepare before school begins in a couple weeks.