As I read through the letter to Gov. Gordon from several legislators around the state, I became very concerned. No one is taking away your rights. We were founded on the words of the Declaration of Independence that "all men are created equal and endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness."
Yes, our Constitution's Bill of Rights amendments provide us with certain rights, such as freedom of religion and assembly. But, does that give us the right to endanger others in the process of doing so? As far as freedom of religion is concerned, not going to a church building is not a loss of that freedom. We have the ability to worship at home, at any time of day and with whatever materials we have available.
I personally use my personal service book and the Bible. That's all I need. Family worship is a much more effective way to teach our children. As Jesus said, "Wherever two or three are gathered in my name, there am I also." While Paul praised church congregations, he also delighted in the smaller gatherings in other mission spots.
As far as freedom of assembly, no one has permanently taken that away. For folks like me with health risks, I praise Gov. Gordon for his stand on reducing the number of people congregating in different places. I work part-time in the tourism industry, and I know that this will severely affect so many places in Wyoming that depend on those dollars.
Because we have such a beautiful place to live, it has always been a joy to share it with people from other states and nations. But I cannot in good conscience hope for business as usual until this nightmare is contained.
I remember the terrors of polio in the '50s. I remember the AIDS terrors. And I will remember COVID-19 until the day I die, which is why I isolate as much as I can. Thank you, Gov. Gordon, for standing firm.