Some of you may have read the letter, written by me, which was published in the Aug. 6, 2022 edition of the WTE. Well, there has been more added to my experience within the Laramie County Government Complex.
I’m a glutton for punishment, so I returned to the complex on the morning of Aug. 4. I went to the end of the line, waiting to get into the auto registration office. This time, it was a relative short waiting time to be served – approximately half an hour. The lady in this office asked what she could help me with. I told her, honestly, I did not know. I gave the paperwork from the titles office, and she prepared a form that stated I did not owe any sales tax on the truck, since it was my truck.
I thanked the lady in the auto registration office and went to the end of the line at the titles office. Another three-quarters-hour wait to be served, and it was my turn. I gave the lady the paperwork from my previous visit and the form I obtained from the auto registration office. She left the area to get my new title.
She returned without my new title and explained that it had already been placed in the mail. I told her that I was briefed to the point whereby I needed the form from auto registration before I got the new title. Again, she left the area. When she returned, she apologized and again explained the title had already been placed in the mail – in error, of course. I received the new title in the mail on Aug. 5.
One of the Ward 2 city councilmen suggested I send these complaints to the county clerk. I thought that was a good idea, so I went the county clerk's website for an email address. An email address that was given was office@laramiecountywy.gov. I have sent my comments/complaints to this address, but, quite honestly, I do not expect a reply.
Is this the best we can expect from our county employees?