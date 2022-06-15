Law enforcement officials in Uvalde, Texas, are wasting their time assigning blame for the massacre at Robb Elementary.

We need to learn from the Israelis, where everyone carries a gun. There is less crime in Israel.

I bet these deranged killers almost always pick the youngest students because they are defenseless. If there were armed teachers at Robb Elementary, I doubt if this latest crime would have happened.

More guns equals less crime.

When ordinary people carry a gun, proper training must go along with it. The NRA would be happy to recommend the right instruction.

More gun control is not the answer.

