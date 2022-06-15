Law enforcement officials in Uvalde, Texas, are wasting their time assigning blame for the massacre at Robb Elementary.
We need to learn from the Israelis, where everyone carries a gun. There is less crime in Israel.
I bet these deranged killers almost always pick the youngest students because they are defenseless. If there were armed teachers at Robb Elementary, I doubt if this latest crime would have happened.
More guns equals less crime.
When ordinary people carry a gun, proper training must go along with it. The NRA would be happy to recommend the right instruction.
More gun control is not the answer.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.