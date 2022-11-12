Has there ever been a more hypocritical and disingenuous slogan than “my body, my choice"? This is the mantra that the pro-abortion faction has been touting since the re-examination and overturn of Roe v. Wade.
Back up an abortion decision by some months. When a woman who is considering an abortion gets pregnant, is she choosing to get pregnant with the intention of getting an abortion? What rational woman would choose to use abortion as a form of contraceptive? What woman, particularly a mother, would endorse this behavior?
Maybe getting pregnant wasn’t her choice. Were there moments of weakness where the ability to make choices is lost? So, maybe “my body, my choice” really doesn’t apply at all times? That rallying cry becomes a convenient crutch when it wants to be invoked.
In the cases of rape, or where a pregnancy is a threat to the life of either the mother or the baby, most people can understand where an abortion could be considered. That isn’t the case that pro-abortion people are fighting for. While only the fanatics support abortion-on-demand at any point in the pregnancy, many still promote abortion well into the second trimester. After all, it is their “choice.”
If women truly believe in “my body, my choice,” then choose more wisely. If you don’t want to have a child, choose not to get pregnant and do honor to your slogan.