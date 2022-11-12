Has there ever been a more hypocritical and disingenuous slogan than “my body, my choice"? This is the mantra that the pro-abortion faction has been touting since the re-examination and overturn of Roe v. Wade.

Back up an abortion decision by some months. When a woman who is considering an abortion gets pregnant, is she choosing to get pregnant with the intention of getting an abortion? What rational woman would choose to use abortion as a form of contraceptive? What woman, particularly a mother, would endorse this behavior?

