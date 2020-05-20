Mr. Brandt, in your April 19 letter, you used Politifact to refute what Mr. Dunn and I had previously stated. In my response, I found the Politifact post from which you quoted and saw that you neglected to mention the parts that Politifact stated as true regarding the pandemic team. I then presented those points.
I am not sure how you came to the conclusion that my May 5 letter implied that you were fact-checking an Instagram post. Politifact was fact-checking the Instagram post, and you cherry-picked what Politifact reported regarding the pandemic team to make Mr. Dunn and me look like we were presenting fake news.